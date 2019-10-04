  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Department of Community and Economic Development, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Rapid Rehousing

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh has been given a state grant to further rapid rehousing services for households experiencing homelessness.

A $250,000 Emergency Solutions Grant through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development was given to the city in order to provide services including housing location services, short and medium-term rental assistance, and housing stability services to 25 households experiencing homelessness.

The assistance will be available to adults-only households and households with children. Assistance will be determined through a needs assessment that will go through the city’s local coordinated intake for referral into the program.

The program will be operated through Auberle’s offices on Wood Street and those experiencing a housing crisis can call Allegheny Link at 1-866-730-2368.

Comments