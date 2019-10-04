PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh has been given a state grant to further rapid rehousing services for households experiencing homelessness.
A $250,000 Emergency Solutions Grant through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development was given to the city in order to provide services including housing location services, short and medium-term rental assistance, and housing stability services to 25 households experiencing homelessness.
The assistance will be available to adults-only households and households with children. Assistance will be determined through a needs assessment that will go through the city’s local coordinated intake for referral into the program.
The program will be operated through Auberle’s offices on Wood Street and those experiencing a housing crisis can call Allegheny Link at 1-866-730-2368.
