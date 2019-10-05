WASHINGTON (KDKA) — Sometimes it’s the smallest gestures that make the biggest impact.

Friday night at the LongHorn Steakhouse in Washington, a waitress found herself being treated poorly by a table during a 13-hour shift.

Miranda had mistakenly forgotten to bring a drink to the table and the customers were not happy.

“It really just slipped my mind the table basically talked to me like I was a dog,” she said in a Facebook post.

A couple at the next table over made sure to let Miranda know they heard and appreciated her work.

They left her a $15 tip and a note reading “Just in case the table behind us didn’t leave a tip!”

“I appreciate you guys so much!” Miranda said on Facebook. “I’m not sure if you’re part of the service industry or just understand that people make mistakes but you restored my faith in humanity.”

Sometimes, it’s just a pleasant note and a tip.