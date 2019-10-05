BULGER, Pa. (KDKA) – Healthy eating, knowing where food comes from and learning all about local farms was the theme of the day at Rivendale Farms on Saturday.

The Pittsburgh chapter of Best Buddies and Rivendale Farms teamed up for an educational farm tour with Rivendale’s Executive Chef Daniele Brenci pairing up with a Best Buddy for an evening of cooking.

“We are so grateful for the opportunity to partner with Best Buddies and host the Buddy Sous Chefs at the farm today,” said Christine Grady, the General Manager of Rivendale. “We hope that seeing and experiencing a working farm, in person, will add another dimension to the TasteBuds event and underline the importance of local, fresh food. Following the journey from planting, harvesting and taking care of our land and, in turn, the environment, through to seeing local produce prepared with their Chef partners at the TasteBuds event, will make the plates they produce even more meaningful.”

It began with Grady giving the buddies an overview of what happens on a local farm and then Chef Brenci taking the kids on a full tour of the entire farm. This included seeing cows that produce dairy products including ice cream, heading to the greenhouse where produce is grown and picked and the kids got to taste things like ginger leaves, cherries, and smell rosemary.

“We are so excited for our buddies to be able to visit Rivendale Farms,” said Samantha Civitate, Area Director of Best Buddies Pittsburgh. “It’s an amazing opportunity for our buddies to learn more about where the food they are preparing comes from.”

Other local chefs were on hand to pair with Best Buddies to learn more about cooking with farm-fresh ingredients.