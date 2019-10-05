Comments
DORMONT (KDKA) — Sunday will be the last day residents in Dormont can grab a gyro from the ever-popular Tom’s Diner.
“After 40 years in business, it’s time to hang up the gyro knife and relax a little!” Said owner John Petropoulos in a Facebook post.
The diner is set to close after Sunday.
Since 1980, Tom’s Diner was a popular spot with both Greek and American cuisines that locals could visit along West Liberty Avenue.
“Tom’s may be saying goodbye, but the good will never be forgotten,” Petropoulos concluded on Facebook.
