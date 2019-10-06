PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers fans were not happy with the outcome of today’s game. Whether it was coaching, JuJu’s Smith-Schuster’s fumble or Mason Rudolph’s injury, fans leaving the game had opinions on what the Steeler have looked like so far this season.

The disappointment was evident as thousands of fans filed out of Heinz Field after a 26-23 overtime loss to the Ravens.

Mason Rudolph’s injury, however, was on the minds of most fans.

“Everybody in the audience just stopped,” said one fan. “There was panic and he didn’t move for so long. We were very concerned about that but he was able to stand on his own, wobbly, but everybody came and supported him.”

Fans didn’t think the hit Earl Thomas laid on Mason Rudolph wasn’t of the clean variety.

“I watched it again in slow motion, I think it was a dirty hit but given how fast everything’s moving, I’ll give Earl Thomas the benefit of the doubt,” another fan said.

While one fan was willing to give Thomas the benefit of the doubt, some weren’t so fast to be forgiving.

“You call a roughing the passer on us where we tackle Lamar Jackson in the legs, but then don’t kick a guy out when he goes perpendicular to the guy and takes him out of the game,” he said.

Some fans were happy with backup quarterback Devlin Hodges, but at 1-4, some fans are ready to throw in the towel.