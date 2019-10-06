  • KDKA TVOn Air

FORWARD (KDKA) — Crews are investigating a house fire that happened early Sunday morning in Forward Township.

Dispatchers say the blaze started just after 5:15 a.m. in the 600 block of Munger Lane.

One man was home at the time, but he made it out safely.

The house has substantial damage, with nearly half of it destroyed by the fire.

(Photo Credit; KDKA’s Chris Hoffman)

The Allegheny County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story

