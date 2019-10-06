



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — What’s more Pittsburgh than Primanti Bros?

Primanti Bros and Heinz Ketchup, that’s what!

Starting this week, the Primanti Bros in Market Square is celebrating the 150th anniversary of the legendary ketchup with a 12-foot-tall overturned bottle of Heinz Ketchup that fans of the almost famous sammich can pose with.

“We’ve been serving HEINZ ketchup since the beginning – in 1933,” said Toni Haggerty, who has worked at the restaurant for more than 40 years. “From the original location all the way to our newest openings. It’s only HEINZ. And that’s the way it’ll be for the next 150 years, too.”

Those that pose with the giant ketchup bottle can post their pictures to social media using #FlipForHeinz and be entered to win one of 15 $150 Primanti Bros gift cards.