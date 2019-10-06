Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If you looked up at the Pittsburgh skies Saturday, you may have noticed some military aircraft.
There’s no reason to be alarmed, though — Marjorie A. Schurr with the 911th Airlift Wing told KDKA there were multiple T-38 Talon training jets flying over the Steel City.
The aircraft are usually stationed with the 13th Bomb Squadron at Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri, but they came to Pittsburgh to practice maneuvers for the Steelers’ game.
Allegheny County says the planes took the air from about 2 p.m. to 3 p.m Saturday afternoon.
The Pittsburgh Steelers are hosting the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.
