



BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) – A man was arrested for allegedly leading Butler police on a chase before smashing into an occupied bowling alley and running away.

According to Butler City Police, they saw a Dodge Dakota traveling on West Cunningham Street when he failed to use his turn signal while stopping. When officers saw the traffic violation, police tried to pull him over.

The driver, who police identified as 54-year-old Jay Vinroe of Renfrew, sped up and led police on a chase through Butler to Whitestown Road.

Police say Vinroe turned off his headlights and tail lights in an effort to escape.

He continued to drive until he crashed into the Sherwood Lanes. The bowling alley was open and occupied at the time, police say.

The Butler City Police’s news release says Vinroe then fled the bowling alley.

Butler Township Police in the area stopped Vinroe. When they discovered he had keys belonging to a Dodge Dakota, police say he was arrested and taken back to the scene of the crash.

Police report they could smell alcohol, and when Vinroe consented to a blood test, he was found to be under suspension for DUI.

Vinroe is in Butler County Prison, awaiting arraignment on multiple charges including fleeing from officers and DUI.