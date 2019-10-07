PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Fifth Avenue between Boulevard of the Allies and the Birmingham Bridge is currently closed due to a garbage truck that partially fell through a concrete parking pad.

A detour will be in place and inbound drivers will be rerouted to the Boulevard of the Allies on-ramp at Robinson Street.

In order for some drivers to get back to Fifth Avenue, the detour will be at Moultrie Street and Jumonville Street from the Boulevard of the Allies.

At 6:00 p.m. when the crane lift takes place, Boulevard of the Allies will be closed from Robinson Street to the Birmingham Bridge for one hour.

