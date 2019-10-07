  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Penguins Head Coach Mike Sullivan told reporters today that centers Evgeni Malkin and Nick Bjugstad will be out “longer-term” with lower-body injuries.

Both players left Saturday’s victory against Columbus with the injuries.

Josh Yohe of The Athletic also reported that Malkin will be out of the lineup longer than Bjugstad.

Sullivan also added that Malkin’s injury is not expected to keep him out of the lineup for the rest of the season.

The Penguins’ next game is Tuesday night at PPG Paints Arena against the Winnipeg Jets at 7:00 p.m.

