MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) – McKeesport Police are asking the public for help identifying an armed robbery suspect.
On Facebook, the City of McKeesport Police Department shared surveillance footage of a person they say held up a local gas station.
The suspect in the photo is shown wearing a large black hoodie and a scarf over his mouth.
Police did not say if the suspect got away with anything, nor did they say which gas station was robbed.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the McKeesport Police at 412-675-5015.
