MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) – McKeesport Police are asking the public for help identifying an armed robbery suspect.

On Facebook, the City of McKeesport Police Department shared surveillance footage of a person they say held up a local gas station.

The suspect in the photo is shown wearing a large black hoodie and a scarf over his mouth.

Police did not say if the suspect got away with anything, nor did they say which gas station was robbed.

(Photo Credit: City of McKeesport Police Department/Facebook)

Anyone with information is asked to contact the McKeesport Police at 412-675-5015.

