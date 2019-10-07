Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Fire Fighters will hand out over 1,500 coats for free to local children this upcoming weekend.
The Pittsburgh Fire Fighters will give brand new coats to kids at no cost in partnership with Operation Warm, a national nonprofit.
Pittsburgh Fire Fighters Local No. 1 will have more than 1,500 coats for children up to the age of 10 at their hall on Flowers Avenue in Hazelwood.
The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12.
Along with coats, they will also be handing out gloves and hats.
