STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (KDKA) — A Penn State football player shared a controversial letter his teammate received from alumni following a game against Idaho.
Antonio Shelton posted the letter on his Twitter account Monday, with the caption, “One of my teammates got this. Explain to me how this isn’t racist.”
The author of the letter was critical of the teammate’s appearance.
One of my teammates got this. Explain to me how this isn’t racist. pic.twitter.com/Qms1F6DEEP
— Antonio Shelton (@_groovy55) October 7, 2019
The person said, “we couldn’t help but notice your – well – awful hair,” and later asked, “don’t you have parents or girlfriend who’ve told you those shoulder length dreadlocks look disgusting and are certainly not attractive.”
The author added that “we missed the clean cut young men and women” from when the individual was at the university.
The author and author’s wife are “proud ‘older’ graduates” who welcome the “reappearance of dress codes for athletes,” according to the letter.
Penn State played Idaho on Aug. 31.
You must log in to post a comment.