WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — The U.S. Supreme Court will not review the case against a man convicted and sentenced to death for the murder of his estranged girlfriend in Washington County.
In 2015, Jordon Clemons was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to death in the 2012 fatal stabbing of Karissa Kunco.
Her body was left in a wooded area near a road in Mount Pleasant.
Investigators said her throat had been slashed.
The state Supreme Court previously ruled that Clemons’ sentence was fair based on the evidence attorneys presented at trial.
The Washington County District Attorney’s Office says the ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court ends the direct appeal process for Clemons.
