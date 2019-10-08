



VANDERGRIFT (KDKA) — Two emaciated dogs seized from a vacant home in Westmoreland County are now being cared for by a local rescue.

Tiny Dogs Rescue in Vandergrift is caring for the neglected pit bulls found on Emerson Street. One was running loose and the other was in an abandoned home.

According to the owner of Tiny Cause Rescue, the female brown dog named Sadie is believed to have jumped from a window to escape the home.

The white dog, named Rocky, was in the home.

Rescue officials say Sadie and Rocky are malnourished and emaciated. In addition, Sadie’s face was swollen and the Tribune Review reports she’s being treated for a double ear infection.

The home was in deplorable condition.

The Trib reports that the dogs’ owner called them about a month ago about the animals, but they didn’t have space to take them at the time.

On Facebook, the rescue posted the message: “They drank water as if it was gold. My heart hurts for them. If you can’t take care of your dogs don’t put them in an empty house to starve to death!!! This is NEVER the answer!”

Officials say the owners did give permission for the rescue to remove the dog from the home.

Police are investigating and the dogs will be checked out by a veterinarian.

