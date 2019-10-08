



CLARKSBURG, W. Va. (KDKA) — There are new developments in the investigation into suspicious deaths at a VA hospital in West Virginia.

Investigators reportedly have a person of interest in the case.

CBS station WOWK reports she is a former employee at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg, a nursing assistant who worked the overnight shift.

Eleven patient deaths are part of this investigation.

They include a retired Army sergeant from Westmoreland County, 82-year-old Felix McDermott. He died in April 2018.

Officials said he received insulin before he died, even though he was not diabetic.

His death is one of two in this case being treated as a homicide.

In a statement earlier this year, the VA said the department’s Office of Inspector General is working with federal law enforcement agencies to investigate the deaths.

