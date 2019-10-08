



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – New Yinzer chocolate bars will be hitting the shelves soon and they’re all for a good cause.

You will find just a few of the Yinzer chocolate bars in stores right now, but Giant Eagle Spokesperson Jannah Jablonowski says that is about to change.

“They are going to be in 10 area Giant Eagle locations this week including here at the waterworks market district,” she told KDKA’s Brenda Waters.

These Yinzer chocolate bars will also be available at Laurie’s Hallmark Stores and the Heinz History Center, joining the Yinzer cards on the shelves.

The cards benefit Animal Friends. The chocolate bars will tackle a problem plaguing Pittsburgh communities by supporting an organization called Spenser’s Voice Fund.

WATCH: KDKA’s Brenda Waters reports live —



Tina Flowers identifies with the problem through a personal tragedy.

“This foundation is a way to honor and remember our son, who we love very much. It’s also a way to work out my grief,” she said.

Tina Flowers is Spenser’s mother. He died at the age of 20.

“On New Year’s Day 2017, Spenser died of an accidental overdose. We learned in October 2016 that he was using heroin and within three months he died.”

Tina Flowers has a personal and working relationship with Giant Eagle. The grocer came to her about having Spenser’s Voice benefit from the sale of the chocolate.

“Thirty percent of it will go to the foundation which is wonderful. We are so honored to be selected to benefit from these candy bars.”

Giant Eagle calls it a win-win situation.“Never been easier to make a difference, all you have to do is eat chocolate. It’s like a dream come true.”

To get more information about Spenser’s Voice Fund, visit this website.