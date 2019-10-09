Comments
UNIONTOWN (KDKA) — Between Friday and Wednesday, four students at Laurel Highlands High School and three classrooms were confirmed to have bed bugs.
According to Superintendent Dr. Jesse Wallace, the entire high school was treated by an exterminator on Saturday.
Then between Monday and Wednesday, three more students came to school with bed bugs and three classrooms were found to have bed bugs in them.
Once classes end today, the high school, along with all transport vehicles, will be treated again.
This weekend, all buildings in the district will be treated through a recommendation via the Health Department.
