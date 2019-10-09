DAYTON, Ohio (AP) – A federal judge has extended the deadline for the indictment of a man jailed on unrelated charges after the deadly Dayton mass shooting.
U.S. Magistrate Michael Newman has granted a joint request in the Ethan Kollie case, giving prosecutors through Nov. 12. The order notes it also provides more time for “a pre-indictment resolution.”
Authorities have said there’s no indication Kollie knew his friend Connor Betts was planning the Aug. 4 shooting in the Ohio city that killed nine people before police killed Betts. But they charged him with lying on a firearms form while buying a pistol not used in the shooting.
Investigators said Kollie told them he bought the body armor, a 100-round magazine and a part of Betts’ gun. Judges have rejected defense bids for his release.
