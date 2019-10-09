PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Evgeni Makin has joined the list of investors for Pittsburgh’s Esports team.

The Pittsburgh Knights made the announcement Wednesday afternoon.

“Knights x Malkin. Welcome to #KnightsNation, @emalkin71geno.”

According to the Knights, Malkin is an avid Counter Strike: Global Offensive player in his free time.

“Our goal at the Knights is not only to be a great esports team but to build something innovative and unifying for our city,” says Knights President James O’Connor. “We know that, as a Pittsburgh organization, we have an amazing sports and entertainment legacy to live up to. We’re really excited for the team we’ve put together behind the scenes, first with the Steelers and Wiz Khalifa, and now with Malkin. His work with the Pittsburgh Penguins has shown the whole world what a smart and dedicated athlete he is, and we’re thrilled to have his support”.

Malkin joins the Pittsburgh Steelers and rapper Wiz Khalifa as investors into the gaming team.