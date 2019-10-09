PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rania Harris, of Rania’s Catering, is in the Pittsburgh Today Live kitchen getting ready for Oktoberfest.
Chicken Schnitzel
Ingredients:
- 2 large eggs
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- ½ teaspoon minced fresh parsley
- Coarse salt
- Ground pepper
- 1 cup fresh breadcrumb (made from 3 slices white bread)
- ½ cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 4 (6 ounce) chicken cutlets, pounded to an even 1/4 inch thickness
- 4 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 tablespoon butter
- ¼ cup dry white wine
- ½ cup chicken broth
- 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
Directions:
Beat eggs in a shallow bowl with garlic, parsley, salt and pepper.
In a separate shallow bowl, combine breadcrumbs (you can pulse the bread slices in the food processor to get nice fresh crumbs) and Parmesan cheese.
Dip each cutlet into egg mixture to coat completely, then dredge in breadcrumb mixture, patting it on to help it stick.
For each 2 cutlets, heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large non-stick skillet over med-high heat. Cook 2 cutlets at a time until golden brown and cooked through, about 3 minutes per side.
Transfer the cooked chicken cutlets to an oven-proof platter or pan, and keep warm in the oven while cooking the remaining cutlets and making the sauce.
Wipe the skillet clean with paper towels. Heat butter until melted and add wine.
Heat for 30 seconds and stir in broth and lemon juice. Season with salt and pepper. Simmer 2 minutes. Pour broth mixture over cutlets and serve.
Garnish with parsley and lemon slices.
Serves: 4
