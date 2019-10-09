Comments
GROVE CITY, Pa. (KDKA)– Sperry will be one of the newest stores in the Grove City Premium Outlets this spring.
The footwear retailer announces that it will be opening in Grove City in April 2020.
“Adding an iconic brand like Sperry further drives home our commitment to bring the most sought-after retailers to Grove City Premium Outlets for our shoppers to enjoy,” said Carmen DeRose, General Manager at Grove City Premium Outlets.
Shoppers will be able to find the hand-crafted footwear store in Suite 1120 next to Johnston & Murphy.
