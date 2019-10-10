Comments
MASONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) – A man accused of fatally shooting another man in Masontown has been found not guilty.
Christopher Shellhammer turned himself into police shortly after the shooting in January of 2018.
Shellhammer allegedly admitted to killing Mike Henrick at a home on Peach Street in Masontown.
Police say Shellhammer walked from the murder scene straight to the Masontown Police station and admitted to the killing. Investigators say he only told them he was set up.
Shellhammer said someone attacked him and he acted in self-defense.
The district attorney’s office report says Shellhammer was found not guilty of murder.
