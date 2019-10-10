Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Paid extras are needed for a new Amazon feature film starring Rachel Brosnahan that’s filming in Pittsburgh.
The movie “I’m Your Woman” stars Rachel Brosnahan, who was in Amazon Prime’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.
The casting company Mosser Extras says extras will be needed for 12 to 14 hour-long shoot days with “varying call times and locations in the Pittsburgh area.”
In addition to extras, they’re also looking for cars from the 1960s and 1970s.
“Men, facial hair and sideburns are a huge plus,” the casting company says.
“Women, hair must be natural colors that aren’t blue, purple, orange, etc.”
If you’d like to submit your information, email: mosserextras@gmail.com.
