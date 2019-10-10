PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Western Pennsylvania showed a 19 percent decrease in gun-related crime in 2018, according to a crime report by the FBI.

United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced the reported decrease of firearm-related violence on Thursday.

The statistics from the FBI’s 2018 Unified Crime Report say violent firearm-related crimes, like murders and robberies, have decreased 19 percent for the 25 counties that make up the Western District of Pennsylvania.

The Department of Justice reports the statistics show a 25 percent decrease in Allegheny, a 39 percent decrease in Washington and a 14 percent decrease in Westmoreland counties.

U.S. Attorney Brady attributed the drop in crime to the Project Safe Neighborhoods initiative revitalized two years ago.

The initiative has a “series of targeted strategies,” according to a press release, and cracks down on multiple areas including gangs, armed robberies and the illegal possession and sale of firearms.

According to the Department of Justice, the U.S. Attorney’s office charged more federal firearm offenses. They say as a strategy, federal prosecution has more advantages.

“Creating safer neighborhoods by decreasing violent crime, including large-scale drug trafficking, illegal possession and use of firearms, gang activity and organized crime, is a top priority of this office,” said U.S. Attorney Brady said in a press release.

“By working with our federal, state and local law enforcement partners, as well as our community partners, we have developed an effective strategy to reduce violence in the Western District of Pennsylvania. We will continue to use every available federal law enforcement tool to keep our citizens safe.”