PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Langley K-8 has been operating on a modified lockdown Thursday morning following an alleged threat overnight.
According to a Pittsburgh Public Schools spokesperson, the alleged threat was left on the school’s voicemail overnight.
Students and staff reported to school this morning and were put on modified lockdown.
Officials searched the campus, but did not find anything of concern.
The spokesperson says the lockdown will be lifted at 11 a.m.
