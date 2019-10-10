



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Seasonal weather is in place for the foreseeable future.

In fact, you can probably say goodbye to the 80s all together for the rest of the year. Historically in Pittsburgh, the official ASOS, or Automated Surface Observing System, at the Pittsburgh airport has seen 80 degree weather or warmer just 45 times since this type of record began in 1948. That’s an average of just over one every two years, so our odds aren’t great.

Looking ahead, it appears that today and Friday will be the warmest days over the next two weeks, so that chance for hitting the 80 degree mark becomes even smaller.

Going from Oct. 24 through the rest of the year, we have only seen 80s that late in the year 10 times in the past. That brings the chance for hitting the 80s for the rest of the year at only 14% from Oct. 24.

The nice thing is that we can talk about the possibility of hitting the 80 degree mark due to the nice stretch of weather we are seeing. That will continue today with highs near 70 once again.

KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley is forecasting a high of 70 in Pittsburgh after we hit 68 degrees Wednesday for our high.

Dry conditions are expected through Friday, with Saturday morning rain sliding in due to a cold front. This will keep us nice and cool for weekend with Saturday highs possibly not hitting the 60s and Sunday’s high forecast to be at around 60 degrees.

Another cool blast of air arrives for Monday and that sends highs back into the 50s.

Next week will see temperatures all week in the mid to low 60s and even some days where the high tops out in the 50s.

