  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 6
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Bus Rapid Transit, Local TV, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh Urban Redevelopment Authority, Port Authority, Survey


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Port Authority wants riders to help with the development of a Bus Rapid Transit project that will run through the Pittsburgh area.

Port Authority, Allegheny County, the City of Pittsburgh and the Urban Redevelopment Project are working together to create dedicated bus lanes that are designed to move a large number of people.

They launched a survey to help guide the team with the design of bus shelters and stations.

These BRT buses “will run faster and more reliably without adding to congestion,” Port Authority says.

To weigh in on the project, you can take the survey here.

Comments