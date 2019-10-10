



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Port Authority wants riders to help with the development of a Bus Rapid Transit project that will run through the Pittsburgh area.

Port Authority, Allegheny County, the City of Pittsburgh and the Urban Redevelopment Project are working together to create dedicated bus lanes that are designed to move a large number of people.

We like a wavy roof, lean bars. Bike racks, streetcars. We like the shelters with the WiFi, hop on the bus and say goodbye. We like USB ports, we like transit maps, BRT so fast it’s like a time-lapse. #Lizzo https://t.co/6ZMZTzdZ8h pic.twitter.com/AKcZmWW7Ad — Port Authority PGH (@PGHtransit) October 10, 2019

They launched a survey to help guide the team with the design of bus shelters and stations.

These BRT buses “will run faster and more reliably without adding to congestion,” Port Authority says.

To weigh in on the project, you can take the survey here.

