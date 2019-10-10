Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Tip Top Poultry is issuing a recall for multiple types of chicken for possible listeria contamination.
The USDA says the recall spans over multiple chicken products in dozens of stores including Trader Joe’s, Aldi and Target.
This recall includes all frozen cooked, diced or shredded, RTE chicken products.
Officials urge consumers to check the produce by date from Jan. 21 through Sept. 24.
Click here for a list of the exact products affected.
There have been no reported adverse reactions, but those who consume the product may be infected with listeriosis– a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns.
