PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A special bike ride in honor of a Pittsburgh woman arrived in the area on Friday.

The event is called Martha’s Ride, in honor of FBI special agent Martha Dixon Martinez.

She was from Pittsburgh and was shot and killed while on duty in Washington D.C. in 1994.

Every year, a group of cyclists makes the 320-mile ride from the FBI’s field office in Washington D.C. to the FBI building in Pittsburgh.

They pulled into the Pittsburgh office Friday with a police escort.

In a tweet, the FBI Pittsburgh said family members of Dixon stopped by.

The ride raises money for various charitable organizations in Martinez’s memory.

