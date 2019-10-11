PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A special bike ride in honor of a Pittsburgh woman arrived in the area on Friday.
The event is called Martha’s Ride, in honor of FBI special agent Martha Dixon Martinez.
She was from Pittsburgh and was shot and killed while on duty in Washington D.C. in 1994.
Every year, a group of cyclists makes the 320-mile ride from the FBI’s field office in Washington D.C. to the FBI building in Pittsburgh.
They pulled into the Pittsburgh office Friday with a police escort.
In a tweet, the FBI Pittsburgh said family members of Dixon stopped by.
Family members of fallen #FBI Special Agent Martha Dixon stopped at #FBI Pittsburgh on their 300 mile bicycle ride from her engraved name in Washington, D.C. to her engraved name here in Pittsburgh. “Martha’s Ride” calls attention to her heroic sacrifice. https://t.co/HBFPKueiKA pic.twitter.com/KwT5Ce6sET
— FBI Pittsburgh (@FBIPittsburgh) October 11, 2019
The ride raises money for various charitable organizations in Martinez’s memory.
You must log in to post a comment.