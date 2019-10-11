



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Kids learned the importance of 3D printing thanks to the Best of the Batch Foundation in Munhall on Friday.

Experts say 3D printing will play a big role in our economy in the future.

It could impact how we do our jobs and spark innovations that we haven’t thought of yet.

The foundation wants kids exposed to new technology while giving them access to things they may not experience otherwise.

“As they work on this particular project, it helps them be able to navigate and how to work with 3D printers the older they get,” said Batch, a former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback.

Batch created the foundation and said kids have designed the Eigel Tower, functional eyeglasses and even some of the bridges around Pittsburgh.