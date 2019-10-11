



MONESSEN (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County chiropractor is facing animal cruelty charges after police say he shot a barking dog during a birthday party.

The Tribune Review reports that in addition to the animal cruelty charges, 46-year-old Dr. James Scirotto of Rostraver is also charged with recklessly endangering another person, public drunkenness and dangerous discharge of a firearm.

The incident happened back on the night of Oct. 1 on Marion Avenue in Monessen.

Police say the dog apparently got loose from its chain and was running around the neighborhood. Scirotto, who was at a birthday party nearby, told police he felt threatened by the animal, the Trib reports.

Scirotto is accused of chasing the dog and firing seven round at the animal with a .40 caliber handgun.

The Trib reports the dog was wounded twice and underwent two surgeries.

According to the Trib, police on the scene said Scirotto smelled of alcohol and was slurring his speech. But he tells the Trib that the criminal complaint has “several gross, false accusations.” He’s hired an attorney to fight the charges.

He has been charged via summons and will have a preliminary hearing in the near future.