By Meghan Schiller
Filed Under:Animal Abuse, Animal Cruelty, Fayette County, Local TV, Meghan Schiller, Michael Zadrozny, Otto, Pets, Washington Township


FAYETTE COUNTY (KDKA) — Police have filed charges Friday against a man accused of killing his neighbor’s dog.

The alleged killing happened nearly eight months ago.

Michael Zadrozny now faces a felony charge of aggravated cruelty to animals, causing death.

The family says Otto, a 3-year-old Shiloh Shepherd, was killed after getting loose and running out of their home’s back yard one night in late February.

(Image Provided)

The family searched the area that night with no luck but found Otto dead on the hill behind the home the following morning.

Otto’s owner, Paul Zuro, said police officers followed a blood trail from Otto’s body to a yard belonging to Zadrozny.

The alleged killing of Otto causing outrage, sparking a community movement called Justice for Otto.

The dog’s owners told KDKA they are relieved and praying that justice is served.

