PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Here’s your opportunity to stock up on boots for the winter season.
JCPenney is selling boots and when you buy one pair you get two additional pairs for free.
The sale includes select women’s, men’s and kids‘ boots. The most expensive pair of boots out of the three you choose will be the one you pay for, and the two lower-priced pairs will be the ones you get for free.
All boots can be purchased online or in-stores.
This sale ends on October 16.
