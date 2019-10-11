HARRISBURG (KDKA) — This week, the American Civil Liberties Union and the League of Women Voters sued Pennsylvania’s chief elections official Thursday in a bid to prevent a vote on Marsy’s Law this November.

They argue it improperly combines what is actually several amendments that must be voted on separately.

Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala released a statement on the challenge on Friday.

“The fact that the ACLU, along with the League of Women Voters, has decided to politicize the rights of crime victims across the commonwealth is profoundly disappointing,” the statement said. “The fact that they waited until three weeks before election day to do this when they have known about Marsy’s Law for the past two years is quite telling as to their true intentions. I have directed my appellate unit to request permission from Commonwealth Court to intervene in this matter because the rights of crime victims are much more important than any organization’s political stance.”

The ballot question passed the Legislature with bipartisan support and would give crime victims the right to be notified about, attend and weigh in during plea hearings, sentencing, and parole proceedings.

However, the lawsuit is arguing the ballot question doesn’t fully inform voters of the issues involved.