



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Multiple construction projects this weekend may make for a hard time driving through parts of Pittsburgh.

The work involves the Crosstown Expressway, the Boulevard of the Allies, an important connection to the inbound Parkway East, and the Highland Park Bridge.

Crews will be working on the ramps on the Route 28 side of the Highland Park Bridge and will reduce the bridge to a single lane in each direction from 9 p.m. on Friday until Monday at 5 a.m.

The inbound Parkway east ramp from the Boulevard of the Allies closes Friday at 8 p.m. and will reopen Sunday at 5 a.m. Crews will be putting on a new coat of concrete on the ramp.

From the Liberty Bridge to Oakland, outbound on the Boulevard of the Allies will get its final asphalt riding surface. Crews will close the outbound boulevard from 11 a.m. Sunday until 5 a.m. on Monday.

At the Crosstown Expressway, more room is needed for construction in the area where the contractor is building the CAP Project.

As a result, northbound on the expressway will be reduced to a single lane from 8 p.m. on Friday until 6 a.m. on Saturday.

Crews will be reconfiguring the lanes through the project area. The end result will be a pair of 11-foot wide lanes between barriers on either side.

That set up will be in place until late May or early June of next year.