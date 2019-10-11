NEW KENSINGTON (KDKA) — Police in New Kensington arrested a man after his mother was found deceased in a duct-taped shut room inside her home.

According to police, during a welfare check on Victoria Avenue, they discovered the body of 68-year-old Marcia Smock.

This was after her son, Robert Hawk, claimed that she was not in the home and staying with a friend. Officers then noticed trash and other items all over the floor along with a foul odor coming from the home.

After police asked for the address where Marcia was staying, Robert then admitted Marcia was dead inside the house.

Police found Marcia dead inside a room that had the door and vents duct-taped shut.

Robert told police that she had died sometime in early June and he did not report the death because she was receiving nearly $2,000 in social security assistance that he then used to “pay bills.”

Police also found 19 live cats, one dead cat, and one dead dog on the property.

Hawk faces two theft charges, misdemeanor abuse of a corpse, and two felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals.

