  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    02:07 AMExtra
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Heinz History Center, Local TV, Naturalized Citizens, Pittsburgh News, Redbank Valley School District, U.S. Citizens

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The U.S. welcomed 50 new naturalized citizens at the Heinz History Center on Friday.

Officers from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration issued the oath in the Great Hall as the immigrants became new U.S. citizens.

“We got an opportunity to come to America,” said Richard Thatal, a naturalized U.S. citizen from Nepal. “We come for a better future in America.”

“It’s good to be American because you can live a happy life with your family,” said Abiba Adana, a naturalized U.S. citizen from West Africa.

Eighth-grade students from Redbank Valley attended the ceremony as part of their civics class.

Comments