PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The U.S. welcomed 50 new naturalized citizens at the Heinz History Center on Friday.
Officers from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration issued the oath in the Great Hall as the immigrants became new U.S. citizens.
“We got an opportunity to come to America,” said Richard Thatal, a naturalized U.S. citizen from Nepal. “We come for a better future in America.”
“It’s good to be American because you can live a happy life with your family,” said Abiba Adana, a naturalized U.S. citizen from West Africa.
Eighth-grade students from Redbank Valley attended the ceremony as part of their civics class.
