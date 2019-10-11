Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Penguins have recalled forward Joseph Blandisi from the Wilkes/Barre-Scranton Penguins and re-assigned Andrew Agozzino.
The 25-year-old forward appeared in the season-opener for the Wilkes/Barre-Scranton Penguins against the Hershey Bears and skated in one preseason game for the Penguins against the Blue Jackets on September 21.
Blandisi was acquired from Anaheim last season for Derek Grant.
In 2018-2019, Blandisi recorded 9 goals and 11 assists in 27 games.
The Penguins begin a back-to-back on Saturday night when they travel to Minnesota to take on the Wild and then Sunday they’ll head to Winnipeg to take on the Jets.
