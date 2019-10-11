



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh’s Columbus Day Parade is coming back to Bloomfield this weekend after a one-year hiatus.

The festivities kick off Saturday at 11 a.m. on Liberty Avenue at Aspen Street and ends at Liberty and Ella Street, where the reviewing stand is set up.

However, some businesses and residents in the neighborhood have started receiving fliers that claim the parade is canceled again this year.

The letter reads, in part, “On behalf of the Bloomfield community, we would like to publicly apologize as it has been brought to our attention that this is an offensive holiday.”

It goes on to say:

“Columbus’ arrival to America caused the mass murder of Native American people. There are plenty of other ways to celebrate out wonderful Italian heritage and community.

“We apologize for any confusion regarding the last minute cancellation and hope that everyone finds other ways to celebrate being Italian.”

The letter is signed with a spelling error:

“The Pittsburgh Columbus Day Parade

Community Members of Bloomfifeld

Little Italy Days”

Click here to read the full letter.

Parade organizers say the fliers are not true and the parade will still go on as planned.

The parade was canceled in 2018 after the death of its long-time organizer.

This year’s festivities are set to include local sports stars, bands and other entertainment.

People planning to travel through that area should expect road closures. Parking restrictions will be in place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Stay with KDKA for Lindsay Ward’s full report on this story.