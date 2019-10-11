MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — A new confectionery in Monroeville is the first-of-its-kind in the area.

SpectroDolce opened last week in the former Park Street Treats building off of Route 22 and is almost exclusively run by adults on the autism spectrum.

The owners from Progress City hope to provide employment to some of the 85 percent of adults on the autism spectrum who struggle to find sustainable work.

“That number is way too high,” said Brian Kluchurosky, executive vice president of Progress City. “Systemically, something is missing.”

SpectroDolce opened last Friday and employs six people. They have plans to hire three more in the next week.

“They are going to be standard employees,” Kluchurosky said. “They can learn those soft skills to get more at ease in a work environment.”

Employees work directly with customers in a retail setting. They also package the food for purchase and have a hand in operating the company’s website that is coming soon.

“This is an opportunity for me to express my love for food and the fact that I have a diploma in culinary arts,” said employee Robert Hester.

The business is part of the Autism Employment Network, which works with companies to certify them as Autism Aware Employers.

The owners hope SpectroDolce will expand into roles in other lines of work for adults on the autism spectrum, like marketing and advertising.

They also have an interest in opening similar businesses in the area.

The store is open to the public now, but SpectroDolce will host its grand opening on Nov. 1.