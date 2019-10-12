Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Chatham University is celebrating 150 years in Pittsburgh this weekend.
Chatham University was founded in 1869, and this weekend, the university will host special events to commemorate its 150th anniversary.
The celebration started on Friday and will last until Sunday.
The university says the college started as the Pennsylvania Female College that was chartered on Dec. 11, 1869.
It was founded at the same time as the National Association for Women’s Suffrage.
In 1994, Chatham’s website says they started offering graduate programs to both men and women.
Activities to celebrate the anniversary include an award ceremony, the opening reception for a new multimedia project and storytelling sessions.
