PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Over 40 teams and a total of 325 runners from 18 states completed the second annual Greater Allegheny Passage Relay on Saturday morning.

The two-day, non-stop relay encompassed the entire 150-mile long trail along the Greater Allegheny Passage which starts in Cumberland, Maryland and ends right here in Pittsburgh.

“The camaraderie between teammates and across teams was incredible,” said Troy Schooley P3R CEO at the finish line on Saturday morning. “Many teams have known each other for years, many returned for their second GAP Relay, and others were so new that they didn’t know one another before they met at the start line yesterday. But when they crossed the finish line together today, they let us know that they had the time of their lives.”

Friday morning between 11:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m., the race began in Cumberland, Maryland and continued for anywhere between 16 and 26 hours.

The defending champions, DiMarco Workhorse Plus 40 II gave other teams a 4-5 hour head start, starting Friday evening at 4:00. They then passed every team except for two, completing the race in 15 hours and 56 minutes, successfully defending their title.

Team No Big Dill finished second overall, crossing the finish line at 7:07 p.m. making their total time 19 hours and 7 minutes.