WHITE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A 16-year-old girl was arrested for allegedly assaulting four state troopers in Indiana County.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, they had a 16-year-old girl from Homer City in custody when she assaulted four troopers.
The assault happened in White Township, Indiana County on Saturday evening.
State police say the teen was charged and placed at a juvenile facility following the assault.
They didn’t say if any of the officers — one woman and three men — sustained injuries.
