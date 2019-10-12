Comments
CRESCENT, Pa. (KDKA) — It was initially a routine traffic stop that turned into a foot chase last night in Crescent Township.
Officers from the Crescent Township Police Department, with help from Moon Township Police, apprehended five suspects that fled from a traffic stop for speeding.
The driver was brought into custody after he was found hiding in a shed this morning in Moon Township.
Along with speeding and fleeing the scene, Devon Flanigan was wanted on parole violations.
One of the passengers was charged with possession of marijuana and another was charged with underage drinking.
