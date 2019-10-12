Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– This weekend is the final series of events sponsored by the Regional Asset District.
Today, The Frick is offering free admission to events from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.
The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust and Pittsburgh Theater will also offer family events throughout the day.
On Sunday, there is also free admission to the Mattress Factory on the North Side, the Carnegie Museums of Art and Natural History in Oakland, and the Fort Pitt Museum at Point Park.
Click here for a list of other final events for RADical Days.
You must log in to post a comment.