



NEW STANTON (KDKA) — The Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County has issued a boil water advisory for three areas and a conserve water order for one other.

A precautionary advisory is in place for Port Vue, McKeesport City and Versailles Borough and a mandatory conserve order is in place for White Oak Borough.

The advisory is in place due to a mechanical issue with an intake pump at the McKeesport plant.

The MAWC estimates the rebuilding of the pump will take eight hours.

Water buffaloes are available at 238 Atlantic Avenue, McKeesport Hospital, and the intersection of Walnut and Jupiter.

A map of affected areas can be found on the MAWC website.

