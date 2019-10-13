



UNITY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Crews were called to a large house fire in Unity Township on Valleyview Drive just after 4:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

According to the Lloydsville Fire Department, the fire started in the rear of the home and ended up extending to the entire house.

The occupant of the home was able to evacuate the house safely along with their dog.

Crews remained on scene for nearly four hours in order to ensure the fire was completely out.

While on the scene, two firefighters sustained minor injuries and were treated on the scene.

The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

