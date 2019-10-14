Comments
ARMSTRONG, Pa. (KDKA) – A crash has closed State Route 1004 in both directions and PennDOT expects the closure to last into the evening.
According to PennDOT, a crash has closed down Route 1004 in Armstrong County beginning at Deanville Road in Madison Township and ending at Allen Road in Mahoning Township.
They expect the road to open back up at 6 p.m. Monday.
PennDOT did not say if anyone was injured in the crash.
